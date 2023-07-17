Stabbing incident at Berekum Pub leaves 16-year-old boy dead

File photo

A 16-year-old boy, Alhassan Sulemana, has tragically lost his life after allegedly being stabbed by twin brothers at a pub in Berekum located in the Bono Region.

According to myjoyonline.com report, the incident, which occurred on Saturday night, unfolded as a misunderstanding between Alhassan and the twins, identified as Farouk and Harus.



Following the altercation, the twins reportedly fled the scene, leaving Alhassan with fatal injuries.



Mohammed Sofian, who was present during the altercation, narrated that he heard loud shouts and rushed to intervene.



Upon arrival, he found Alhassan and the twins engaged in a heated exchange.



Mohammed attempted to defuse the situation and left momentarily.



However, the situation escalated, and Mohammed returned to find Alhassan stabbed, allegedly by the twins using a pair of scissors.

The severity of the injuries led to Alhassan's untimely death upon his arrival at Berekum Holy Family Hospital.



As the community mourns the loss, the twins, Farouk and Harus, remain at large.



The grieving mother of the deceased, Safia Sulemana, expresses her disbelief and anguish over her son's tragic death. She cannot comprehend why the boys would perpetrate such a violent act against her son, as they were close friends.



In response to the incident, the deceased's brother has filed a report with the local police, for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Alhassan's death.



YNA/OGB