Staff at Bawumia’s office, 3 others charged by OSP for failing to declare their sources of income

Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has arrested and charged four public servants for failing to declare their sources of income.

In a series of tweets shared on Friday, February 10, 2023, the OSP said that the public servants charged included James Keck Osei, an administrator at the Office of the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; Issah Seidu, a staff at the National Insurance Commission; John Abban and Peter Archibold, who are both senior Officers with the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority.



“Four persons, 3 public servants and 1 civil servant have been arrested and charged by OSP for failing to comply and declare sources of income in contravention of regulation 20 of LI2374.



“Mr. Siedu works with National Insurance Commission, James works with Office of the Vice President as an administrator and John and Peter are senior Officers with the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority,” parts of the tweets read.



The OSP indicated that the public servants are being prosecuted as part of its lifestyle audit initiative.



It added that the accused persons will be put before the Criminal Division of the High Court in Accra, on Monday, February 13, 2023.



View the tweets by the OSP below:

Lifestyle Audit:



Four persons, 3 public servants and 1 civil servant have been arrested and charged by OSP for failing to comply and declare sources of income in contravention of regulation 20 of LI2374. — Office of the Special Prosecutor-Ghana (@ospghana) February 10, 2023

Mr. Siedu works with National Insurance Commission, James works with Office of the Vice President as an administrator and John and Peter are senior Officers with the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority. — Office of the Special Prosecutor-Ghana (@ospghana) February 10, 2023

You can also watch this edition of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:IB/DA