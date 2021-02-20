Staff of Namong Sec/Tech. arrested over GH¢58k recruitment scam

Police says it will continue with investigations

A 48-year-old tutor of the Namong Senior High Technical School at Offinso in the Ashanti Region is in police grips for allegedly defrauding two pastors of an amount of ¢58,700.

The victims, Bernard Kokroko and Eric Owusu, were defrauded by the suspect under the pretext of securing them jobs at various security agencies.



The pastors also informed their congregations of the opportunities presented by the suspect, reports myjoyonline.com.



The suspect however went hiding at Akuapem in the Eastern Region, after receiving a total of ¢58, 700 from the unsuspecting victims.

He was tracked and arrested at his hideout by personnel from the Offinso Police Command.



Mr Danso was arraigned before the Offinso Circuit Court and remanded into police custody to reappear on March 4, 2021.



Chief prosecutor, DSP Edmund Nyamekye says police will continue with investigations.