Stakeholders gather to discuss sustainable pricing scheme for Ghana's coffee sector

Some participants at the workshop

In a 2-day stakeholder engagement from 26-27 March 2024, representatives from Ghana's coffee sector came together to develop a pricing scheme that reflects world market prices while ensuring fair remuneration for farmers based on quality.

The program, organized by The International Trade Center, aimed at fostering the growth and development of Ghana's coffee sector.



The workshop served as a country-level continuation of the Regional Coffee Export Techniques and Standard Training for ACRAM SMEs, which took place last year in December in Lomé, Togo, to further enhance participants' knowledge of key topics such as Coffee Pricing and Trading, by delving into key areas including the determinants of coffee pricing and strategies for market diversification through quality enhancement and geographical identification.

Speaking at the event, Vice President of the Coffee Federation of Ghana, Samuel Adimado, expressed optimism about the outcomes of the engagement, stating "The pricing determination will be fixed in such a way that it makes the business of coffee more profitable and compensatory enough so that any investor who wants to go into coffee will be able to participate and earn from the coffee industry".



Other participants present commended the organizers for creating a platform to exchange knowledge, collaborate, and build partnerships that have the potential to create opportunities in Ghana's coffee value chain..