Stakeholders of Ga West support Assembly in demolition exercise

The Traditional Authority, Assembly members, and opinion leaders of the Ga

West Municipality have signed an agreement with the Assembly to demolish all unauthorised structures along rivers and on waterways in the area.



This is to ensure free-flow of water and make the Municipality clean.



The demolition exercise would take place in communities like Oshuman, Abbeyman, Afuaman, Manhean, Nsakyina and Oduman.



Mr Clement Nii Lamptey Wilkinson, the Ga West Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), made this known to the Ghana News Agency during a stakeholders meeting at Amasaman in the Greater Accra Region on Tuesday.



He said the meeting was based on the Local Government Act (2016) Act 936, Session 91 to 107, which is against illegal structures and encroachment on public open spaces including waterways, roads, cemetery and community parks.

Mr Wilkinson said in an effort by the Greater Accra Regional Minister to make Accra clean, Amasaman could not be left out hence the need to emulate the example by the Minister to make the entire Region clean.



DSP Abdulai Kamel, the Crime Officer of the Amasaman Police Command, advised landowners within the Municipality to desist from selling lands by rivers to avoid the contamination of the river bodies.



He urged prospective land buyers to thoroughly check their documents with the Physical Planning Department of the Assembly for confirmation before building.



He reiterated that the demolition exercise would be undertaken without fear or favour.



Nii Joshua Quansah, the Oshuman Asafoatse, on behalf of the Traditional Authority, commended the MCE for the intended action by the Assembly and pledged their support for the exercise.