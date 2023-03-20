Stakeholders tasked to support radio education on responsible mining practices

Participants at the meeting

Source: Nana Peprah, Contributor

A senior lecturer at the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), Dr. Ishmael Quaicoe has underscored the need for key stakeholders including government, traditional authorities, EPA, Minerals commission and the media to help intensify public radio education on how to practice responsible mining in the country and perceptions on mining.

He said, this will help the public especially those involved in illegal mining activities to understand how their activities impact negatively on the environment and the role that key stakeholders can play to safeguard the environment.



Dr. Ishmael Quaicoe was speaking to newsmen during a day sensitization workshop at the Miklin Hotel in Kumasi for key actors in mining industry on the need to promote Artisanal Small Scale Mining Radio school in various mining communities to help educate people on responsible mining.



Some of the participants who took part in the workshop included members of the Ghana National Association of Small Scale Miners (GNASSM), representative from minerals commission, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), traditional authorities and media practitioners.



Meanwhile, national vice president of GNASSM, Mr. Sampson Kofi Wiredu said, the leadership of the association were considering to extend the Artisanal Small Scale Miners Radio school which had already started on some radio stations within Tarkwa and Bunsu, and was yielding positive impact on the various mining communities.

He however appealed to the ministry of Lands and Natural Resources to speed up with the process of signing permit on mining concessions to the members of the association to help promote the responsible mining that we all want.



Expressing worry over delays in getting permits on mining concessions, Mr. Wiredu said he believes the delays on signing permits for legal miners has been the cause for the numerous illegal mining we see in the country.



He finally urged all his members within the other regions to make sure they emulate the radio school program to educate the general public and stakeholders on the need to accept responsible mining and the positive impact it makes to the society.