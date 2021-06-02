Stakeholders urged to support Population census

Mr Mogtar, addressing participants at the functíon

Source: GNA

Mr Abdallah A. Mogtar, the Lambussie District Officer of the Population and Housing Census (PHC), has called on stakeholders and residents in the district to support the 2021 census process for a successful enumeration exercise.

This, he said, would go a long way to help the government effectively plan and implement policies that would benefit its citizens, especially the vulnerable, for sustainable development.



Mr Mogtar said this on Friday during the district level launch of the "30 Days Countdown to the 2021 Population and Housing Census Night" in the Lambussie District of the Upper West Region.



The 2021 Census exercise is to be undertaken to help update current information on the size, sex, age, composition and other characteristics of Ghana's population towards transforming the economy for sustainable development.



The 2021 Population and Housing Census (PHC) is on the slogan "You Count, Get Counted."



Mr Mogtar said the 2021 Population and Housing Census (PHC) process was integrated with technological advances, process digitization and enhanced and effective training to ensure the production of quality data.



He said the census officials for the district were competitively recruited and would be undergoing comprehensive training alongside the observation of Covid-19 protocols to prepare them for the processes leading to the census.

"From Monday 31st May to Wednesday 9th June is scheduled for the training of enumerators and supervisors in all the 272 Statistical districts in the country, the listing of structures will be done from the 13th to 25th June 2021.



The Census Night, scheduled for Sunday 27th June 2021, is the specific point in time to which all enumeration refers. Thus the Census Night will be used as a reference point for all questions that will be asked in the census," he said.



Mr Mogtar said the scheduled 14-day duration of data collection of all persons in residential household facilities and institutions and all other persons, would begin from 28th June to 11th July 2021.



Mr Braimah Iddrisu Wikana, the Lambussie District Chief Executive, who launched the event, assured the Ghana Statistical Service and the District Census Officer of the Assembly's support in making the exercise a success.



He urged Ghanaians and non-Ghanaians, who may be resident or non-resident, but maybe in the Lambussie District, to be ready and welcome the census officials and provide the needed information for their enumeration during the exercise.



Mr John Adongo, the Lambussie District Coordinating Director, urged the residents to support the exercise as a safe and peaceful one, adding that "the 2021 Census will help provide data to address the gaps needed for effective planning and eradicating poverty and inequalities in the district."