Stanbic Bank cleared in Tamale Medical Stores fraud as more evidence emerges

The suspect opened an account with the name Danyagiri Veterinary Drug Procurement

It is emerging that Stanbic Bank Limited was indeed not complicit in the infamous Tamale Medical Stores Fraud running into several thousands of Ghana Cedis.

Details coupled with documents available to MyNewsGh.com suggest that suspect Danyagiri Mark opened the account with the name, Danyagiri Veterinary (DV) Drug Procurement Account and also provided the bank with details from the Registrar General’s Department as required by the Bank of Ghana(BoG) Regulations.



It was also uncovered during investigations that the issuing bank which is GCB Bank Salaga Branch was per the financial regulations expected to only honour the cheque from the Salaga Hospital with accompanying payment advice which was violated.



Sources reveal that no report of wrongful withdrawal was made several weeks after the cheques were altered, paid into a different account and withdrawn.



A National Service Personnel, Danyagiri Mark is currently facing criminal prosecutions at a Tamale High Court for his alleged involvement in a massive fraud that has rocked the Tamale Medical Stores.

He faces charges of stealing, forgery and money laundering and was granted bail with two sureties to be justified by a Tamale High Court presided over His Lordship Richard Kogyapwa.



The suspect’s modus operandi was to capitalize on the weak administrative structures at the Tamale Medical Stores, thereby and stealing paid cheques or altering genuine paid cheques which he later paid into this fictitious Sunyani Branch (D.V Procurement Account) amounting to GHS163,000 to which he was the sole signatory.



Upon his arrest, he admitted to using part of the money to purchase an unregistered Toyota Corrola vehicle amounting to GHS78, 000 and some gadgets including iPhones.