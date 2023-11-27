Stanbic Bank presents ventilator to 37 military hospital

Executives captured in a photo

Source: Stanbic Bank Ghana

Stanbic Bank Ghana has presented a ventilator to the Medical Emergency Unit of the 37 Military Hospital to support healthcare delivery in the hospital. The presentation was made to support the 30th anniversary celebration of the 1991-year group of Ghana Military Academy (GMA) Regular Career Courses (RCC).

Mawuko Afadzinu, Head of Brand and Marketing at Stanbic Bank, shared that the donation is in line with the Bank’s commitment to supporting national growth through health infrastructure and investment in health-focused initiatives.



He said, “Earlier this year we made our intention to fund the cost of the mechanical ventilator known and presented a cheque of USD 8,500 to the Ghana Military Academy (GMA) Regular Career Course (RCC) 1991-year group. We are therefore glad to be here today to see the materialization of this project and we are glad that it will help the emergency unit deliver quality care and ultimately save lives”.



“Stanbic is a bank that deeply cares about the health of people in the communities we operate. Our decision to support this project came naturally to us because we saw an opportunity to come together to touch a very important area that will eventually help millions of Ghanaians. At Stanbic Bank, we believe that Ghana is our home and we drive her growth. By donating this machine, we seek to support the hospital in delivering quality health care to all who are in need. Congratulations to the 1991-year group of Ghana Military Academy as they celebrate their anniversary. We wish you all the best and we are glad to have partnered with you on this selfless act of generosity to the 37 Military Hospital.”

Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, the Chief of the Defense Staff, thanked the donors saying, “I want to extend my gratitude to Stanbic Bank for helping in the acquisition of this equipment for the 37 Military Hospital. It is gratifying that your kind deeds will benefit all especially members of the general public to access good healthcare in this hospital. You will be surprised how many lives will be saved. Truly, your efforts will not be in vain.”



Stanbic Bank Ghana has over the years embarked on numerous corporate social initiatives to drive national growth and ensure a better world for all. In 2020, Stanbic Bank donated COVID-19 items to three healthcare institutions to help in their fight against the pandemic. The institutions were Ghana Health Service (GHS), the Cardiothoracic Unit of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, and the 37 Military Hospital.



