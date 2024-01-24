Stanbic employees support surgery for baby born With congenital heart disease

Eric Tsiri (with microphone) presenting the cheque to the parents of baby Jayden

Source: Stanbic Bank

The Enterprise Banking team of Stanbic Bank Ghana has restored the dwindling hopes of Mr. and Mrs. Agbedor, parents of 5-month-old baby Jayden who has been diagnosed with a congenital heart condition.

Presenting a cheque of Fifty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHS50,000) to Jayden’s parents at the team’s end-of-year thanksgiving service, Head of Enterprise Banking at Stanbic Bank, Eric Tsiri noted that “At Stanbic Bank, we believe that being well is a basic human right, and that access to affordable primary healthcare is at the heart of human potential, productivity, and prosperity.



That is why when information about Jayden’s health got to our attention, we quickly mobilized and contributed to support his urgent surgery. I’m very grateful to the leadership and members of the Enterprise Banking team for allowing ourselves to be used as vessels of hope to restore baby Jayden’s health. We are very positive today’s donation will bring God’s destined plans for Jayden to manifestation, and he’ll certainly contribute his quota towards Ghana’s growth one day".



According to the couple, their introduction into the amazing world of parenthood... and then the abrupt reality check in the form of a life-threatening heart defect and the positive involvements of Stanbic Bank and its staff have taught them to never take a day for granted.

Mr. Chris Yaw Agbedor said;



“It is more than comforting to know that there’s still hope for humanity. The words of encouragement, financial assistance, and the general support we’ve received from the employees of this great bank are what have kept us going. Giving birth to a baby with such defects in your second year of marriage isn’t something you’d wish on even an enemy; but here we are today still forging on. With this amount, we can already see baby Jayden having his first real smile since birth, because he’d soon have the strength to pump out a smile. Thank you Stanbic Bank for your generosity. May the good Lord replenish you and bless your customers. My wife Semefa Agbedor and I are more than grateful”.



The staff of Stanbic Bank has carried out similar numerous initiatives in the past. Employees giving back to people and the communities where they operate is a culture in sync with the bank’s principle of supporting and caring for the vulnerable.