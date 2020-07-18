Regional News

Stand off in Salaga South as NPP buses 'strangers' from Damongo to Kpembe to register

The bus that transported the 'strangers' to the registration centre

There was a standoff at an Electoral Commission (EC) registration centre at Kpembe in the Salaga South Constituency of the Savannah Region on July 17, 2020, as residents of Kpembe woke up to find a Busload of “strangers” parked in front of the house of the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Salaga South Constituency, Adam Salifu Braimah.

The bus with registration number GT 4662-12 carrying over 50 people who are neither indigenes nor residents but had allegedly been brought in from Damongo to register to make them eligible to vote in December elections.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) party agents at the Kpembe L/A Primary School registration centre resisted the registration and raised an alarm which saw other NDC supporters rush to the registration centre station to disperse the “strangers”.



This incident led to a standoff between the NDC and NPP at the Registration centre. NDC supporters have since been monitoring the registration to make sure no stranger registers.

It is alleged the regional minister then resorted to transporting the strangers to other registration centres in Salaga including Mr Gado house registration centre, Dagombia centre and new market centre but NDC members again stopped the “strangers” from registering.



The “strangers” according to reports had no option than to huddled together in the bus still parked in the front of the Savannah Regional Minister’s house with NDC sympathizers keeping an eagle eye on them.

