Standards Authority IT officer slumps during staff protest, dies days later

The staff of GSA is said to have collapsed during a staff protest on March 7

It has been reported that an IT officer at the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) has died days after he collapsed at the office during a protest by the junior staff.

According to a 3news.com report, the deceased, whose name has not been given, collapsed during an altercation with the GSA’s Director of Administration on March 7, 2023.



He is said to have been rushed to the hospital but died on admission three days later.



The report added that the agitated workers again protested on Wednesday, March 26, over the management’s silence following the death of their colleague.



They have called for an investigation into the death of their colleague, which the Deputy General Secretary of the Public Service Workers Union, John Sampan, has corroborated.



He said that the GSA workers feel that the management of the Authority has not taken their demands seriously.

“They feel that whatever happened, management has just made it a foolish case and that they are not addressing it to know the root cause,” he is reported to have said.



So far, what is known about the death of the IT officer is that he suffered a stroke.



The report added that he is to be buried on Saturday, April 29, 2023.



