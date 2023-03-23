Stanley Glate, six others filed nomination in Ho

Stanley Nelvis Glate

Former Ho Central constituency secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Stanley Nelvis Glate has filed his nomination to contest in the parliamentary race for Ho.

Six others, including Robert Doh, Kobla Korda, Selorm Dey and Edem Kpotosu have also filed. Vetting of the various aspirants, is scheduled take place across the region from Monday, 3 to Wednesday 5, April 2023.



Addressing his supporters and the media after filing, Stanley Glate commended the incumbent Member of Parliament for Ho, Benjamin Komla Kpodo for his leadership and said, "It's time for us to take it from there".



He added that, "This very primaries is a test case for the youth, is a test case that we the youth are capable of managing our own affairs".

Glate who's a lecturer at the Ho Technical University (HTU) said he has all the needed experience to become the next MP for Ho with a call on constituents to give him a mandate.



The MP hopeful further noted that, "I tell you, i am the hope for the constituency, the hope that will end unemployment, the hope that will end hunger, the hope that will inspire the youth. As young as i am, i cannot afford to fail my people".



In all, 75 persons have filed to contest in the parliamentary elections in all 18 constituencies of the region. Meanwhile, Agortime-Ziope and North Tongu Constituencies are unopposed.