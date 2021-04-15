Star Oil manager jailed 15 years for spending company cash on sports betting

Yussif Abubakar was convicted and sentenced for misapplying GH¢139,118

A 31-year-old man has been given a 15-year jail sentence for stealing monies that belonged to the Hohoe branch of Star Oil Company.

Yussif Abubakar a former supervisor of the company was convicted and sentenced for misapplying GH¢139,118.



The sentence was handed to the 31-year-old after almost two years of trial.



The now convict pleaded not guilty to the charges of stealing but was found guilty after trial with judge Yaw Opoku Acheampong condemned him to 15 years in prison.

The judge, in delivering the verdict stated that ideally, Abubakar could have been jailed for twenty years but he settled for fifteen because Abubakar showed remorse during the trial period.



The Daily Graphic reports that the mother of the convict broke down and needed support to be back on his feet after the ruling.



Abubakar was ordered to pay back the money to the company. Graphic claims that it emerged during the trial that Abubakar spent the money on betting but could not win any of the bets to aid him to resettle the money he took.