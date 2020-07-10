General News

StarTimes Ghana donates PPE equipment to Ghana Police Service to support the fight against coronavirus

StarTimes Chief Operating Officer, Felix Ahonzo presenting the items to a Ghana Police Service rep.

Since the worldwide COVID-19 outbreak started, Africa’s leading digital TV operator StarTimes has taken many actions to curb the virus contraction on the continent.

When the outbreak started, StarTimes’ first concern was to protect StarTimes’ employees by creating a Healthy environment.



By February, StarTimes had adopted internal guidelines to reduce the spreading risk among all offices across Africa and conducted training for employees on how to protect themselves and their families.



Once StarTimes employees were able to work in a healthy environment, the following step was to make sure that other people in Africa could be made aware of how to stay safe in this pandemic.



One of such steps is to support the Police in their mandate to maintain public order and safety of persons and properties.



The Pay TV service provider seeks to ensure that the Police are well equipped against the virus in the discharge of their duties.

StarTimes Ghana thus, donated 10,000 face masks to the Ghana Police Service as part of its corporate social responsibilities.



Following the president’s call for support from individuals and private institutions to fight the pandemic, StarTimes, having invested millions of dollars into the Ghanaian economy over the past 3 years, deemed it right to help keep the people of Ghana safe among other initiatives.



A delegation led by the Chief Operating Officer, Felix Ahonzo, presented the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to representatives of the Police service at the Police Headquarters in Accra.



“The Police Service renders an invaluable contribution to the state on daily basis, through the expeditious performance of its mandatory functions; providing security and ensuring the maintenance of law and order and this gesture by StarTimes is to support the Police in this pandemic era and to appreciate them for risking their lives daily for Ghanaians. They should stay safe and follow the COVID-19 protocols” said Mr, Ahonzo.





Source: StarTimes Ghana

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.