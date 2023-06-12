StarTimes to reward customers with amazing gifts in Too Much Promo

The promo is scheduled to take off between 12th June to August 31st

Source: StarTimes Ghana

Africa’s leading Pay TV service provider, StarTimes has announced an off-season promo set to bestow on customers amazing goodies.

The promo which is scheduled to take off between 12th June to August 31st is dubbed the Too Much promo.



StarTimes is offering new customers in Ghana the opportunity to comfortably join the family of premium pay TV users to purchase a new full kit; comprising of decoder, dish, cable plus a one-month super bouquet subscription for a promo price of GHC 195 instead of the actual price of GHC 260.



Existing subscribers have not been left out of this promotion as they also stand the chance of winning awesome consumer electronics from MAXBUY.



All that is required of subscribers is for them to Pay a 1-month super bouquet subscription and automatically enter a draw to stand the chance of winning StarTimes subscription and the numerous gifts from Maxbuy which includes; washing machines, mobile phones, sound bars, headphones, standing Fans, blenders, shopping vouchers and more.

As part of the promo’s generous nature, existing subscribers can also pay for 2-months super bouquet subscription and instantly get 15 days of FREE Viewing. Even dormant subscribers stand the chance of being offered massive deals once they recharge their account.



According to the General manager of StarTimes Ghana, Mrs. Akofa Banson, “We are delighted to bring the biggest promo ever to our cherished customers to appreciate them for their continued patronage of our services. My team and I really want to give our subscribers and the public something really big and we are glad to roll it out”



Despite the football season coming to a close, subscribers still have an array of premium entertainment to enjoy during this Too Much promo season as the AFCON 2023 qualifiers get underway with the Black Stars of Ghana seeking to make an early booking at the tournament.



Award-winning telenovelas, cartoons, documentaries, Bollywood, Nollywood, and blockbuster movies are all on display to thrill subscribers as they stay connected to the most affordable pay TV service provider on the continent.