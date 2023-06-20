Start voter education on District Level Elections - CLGA to EC

A voter being taken through an electoral process

The Centre for Local Governance Advocacy (CLGA) has called on the Electoral Commission to begin its voter education ahead of the District Level Elections (DLEs).

According to the group, despite preparations towards the upcoming 2023 District Level Elections (DLEs), it is concerned about the increasing general apathy which will be a result of poor voter turnout.



“By law, the elections are expected to be held latest by December this year to elect new District Assembly and Unit Committee members to replace the current members whose mandate expires by January 2024. As at today the general public is yet to have any communication and information from the Electoral Commission regarding the elections, six months into the election year,” the Deputy Executive Director of the Centre for Local Governance Advocacy (CLGA), Gladys Gillian Tetteh, said during a forum held in Accra.



She stressed that low voter turnout in DLEs raises concern over the legitimacy and interest of citizens in local governance.



“While the last presidential elections recorded almost 80% voter turn-out, the 2019 DLE had 33.6 and increase of 3% from the 30.6% in 2015. Meanwhile, the high levels of apathy shown by the voting populace in District Level Elections though worrying also inadvertently may affect the quality and competency of people elected to the assemblies.



“A major cause of the apathy is lack of early voter education and the Electoral Commission is therefore advised to start its voter education to ignite the enthusiasm,” she added.

Meanwhile, Ghanaians are advised to make the October 3 District and Unit Committee elections a priority in order to elect Assembly Members and unit committees.







AE/DA