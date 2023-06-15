State-assisted funeral arrangements for Ama Ata Aidoo slated for July 13-16

President Akufo-Addo says the state will assist in the funeral of Ama Ata Aidoo

From Thursday, July 13 through Sunday, July 16, 2023, the family of the late legendary Ghanaian author, Ama Ata Aidoo, will lay her to rest.

This was announced by her family when they called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House to officially inform him of her death and burial arrangements, a report by 3news.com has said.



President Akufo-Addo, after receiving the information, expressed joy that the timing fits well into his schedule.



He also stated that he had decided that the funeral arrangement by Ama Ata Aidoo’s family should be assisted by the state.



“I am happy that the arrangements you have made for her funeral will allow me to attend the laying-in-state.



“Even before you came here, I had made the decision that she should be given a state-assisted burial. She deserves it, and it will give myself and the people of Ghana the opportunity to pay our last respects,” he said, the report added.

The death of Professor Ama Ata Aidoo was announced on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, by her family.



She is reported to have died after a short illness.



Ama Ata Aidoo is credited with being one of the country’s most celebrated authors and writers.



She was born Christina Ama Ata Aidoo on March 23, 1942, in Abeadzi Kyiakor, near Saltpond, in the Central Region of Ghana.



She was also an award-winning author of many novels, plays, short stories, children’s books, and poetry that captured the essence of African life, culture, and the struggles faced by women.

Some of her most famous works are The Dilemma of a Ghost, Our Sister Killjoy and Changes.



Ama Ata Aidoo was also once a Minister of Education under the era of the late former president, Flt Lt. Jerry John Rawlings.



