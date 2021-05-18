State bodies in charge of fighting corruption must scale up effort – NPP

NPP's Director of Communications, Yaw Buaben Asamoa

Director of Communications for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Mr Yaw Buaben Asamoa has said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has worked hard to deal with corruption in the country.

He indicated that since Mr Akufo-Addo became the president of Ghana, several measures have been put in place to tackle graft in the country.



Corruption cases that have come up, he said, have been referred to the appropriate quarters for the necessary actions and investigations to be carried out on them.



What is left, he said, is for the other state agencies in charge of dealing with the menace to also scale up their work to ensure that the problem is nipped in the bud.



Institutions including the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO), the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB), the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service are all state institutions in charge of fighting graft.



The former lawmaker for Adenta was speaking at a press conference held at the headquarters of the NPP in Accra on Tuesday May 18.

“President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has fought corruption in Ghana.



“He has done that over the years he became president,” Mr Buaben Asamoa said.



He added “The state institutions in charge of fighting corruption to also increase their work to support the president.”



On the economy, Yaw Buaben Asamoa said, the President was able to build the economy to the admiration of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



The buoyant economy enabled the country to withstand the effect of the pandemic, he added.