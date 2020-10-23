State files more evidence in coup plot trial

The Attorney General’s Department has been granted leave of court to file additional evidence in the case in which Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Benjamin Agodzor, Dr Frederick Yao Mac Palm, and eight others are standing trial for allegedly plotting to destabilise the state.

The accused persons have all pleaded not guilty to their respective charges of treasons and abetement and have been granted bail.



In court on Friday, October 23, 2020, Hilda Craig, Senior State Attorney moved a motion praying the court to grant them leave to file additional evidence.



The latest evidence the state is filing are three mobile phones that were retrieved from the accused persons including one from a state witness, Starrfm.com.Gh Court Correspondent Murtala Inusah reports.



Justice Asiedu, a Court of Appeal judge sitting with additional responsibility as a High Court judge granted the motion after Lawyer Martin Kpebu, counsel for ACP Agodzor who was the only lawyer in court did not oppose to the motion.

Jury not ready, case adjourned to November 20.



Previously in court, the jury are not ready for the court to empanel it which will see commencement of the trail.



Justice Samuel Asiedu said the registrar of the court had informed the court that, members of the jury are not ready.



According to the court, letters have been served on various organizations to get their members ready but they are now responding to those letters.

The court, therefore, adjourned the case to November 20, 2020, hoping that members of the jury would be ready for it to be empanelled.



The court has also directed the prosecution to ensure that all lawyers are served with the disclosure documents to enable them prepare before the next court date.



Background



The Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Benjamin Agodzor, Dr Frederick Yao Mac Palm, and eight others who have been held for allegedly plotting to destabilise the state have pleaded not guilty to six charges.

ACP Benjamin Agodzor and Dr Mac Palm, the man accused of masterminding the alleged plot; together with eight others have been slapped with six separate charges including treason felony.



The rest of Colonel Samuel Kodzo Gameli, Donya Kafui, Bright Alan Debrah Ofosu, Johannes Zikpi, Corporal Seidu Abubakar, Lance Corporal Ali Solomon and Corporal Sylvester Akanpewon all denied any wrongdoing.



Dr Mac-Palm, Dornyor Kafui, Allan Debrah Ofosu, Dekuwine, Abubakar, L/Cpl Akanpewon and Zikpi are on charges of conspiracy to commit treason felony and treason felony.



Dr Mac-Palm and Kafui have been separately charged with conspiracy to possess explosives and ammunition without lawful excuse and possession of explosives and ammunition without lawful excuse.

Col Gameli and ACP Dr Agordzo have been charged with abetment to treason felony.



The Commercial Division of the Accra High Court presided over by Justice Samuel Asiedu however served an indication that “when I start the trial, it will be on a daily basis (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday Thursday and Fridays).



The prosecution has been directed to serve the prosecution with all the processes and documents it intends to rely on.



The Court also ordered the registrar of the court to serve a trial warrant on the prisons authorities to produce the accused persons to court if they could not meet their bail conditions.