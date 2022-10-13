0
Menu
News

State files new charges against Chinese national who slashed throat of Ghanaian

Xue Hue Chinese Man Arrested.jfif Xue Hue has been granted GHC50,000 bail

Thu, 13 Oct 2022 Source: GNA

The Prosecution in the case in which a Chinese national used a flip knife to slash the neck of a Ghanaian concrete mixture operator, Isaac Boateng, at Kweikuma in the Western Region has preferred added charges against the accused person.

The prosecution replaced the previous charge of attempted murder with two added charges of the use of offensive weapons and causing harm.

Meanwhile, the case has also been moved from the Sekondi District Court, where the committal proceedings began, to the Takoradi Circuit Court “A” for a full trial.

The accused person, Xue Hue pleaded not guilty to the two charges when he appeared before the Takoradi Circuit Court ‘A ‘ and the court granted him bail in the sum of GHc50,000 to reappear before it on November 22.

This was after the counsel for the accused, Mr Akpene Darko Cobbinah had told the court that the charges were bailable.

He noted that the accused who was helping in constructing apartments for the Ministry of Defence had already been in police custody since September 28, 2022.

He described the facts of the case by the Prosecution as inaccurate and that what happened was not intentional but accidental.

“Even when the incident happened it was the accused who reported himself to the police at Adiembra and when granted he will not interfere with police investigations”, he added.

Granting the bail, the judge, Justice Michael Ampadu asked the accused to pay the GHc50,000 bail sum in cash to be put in the court’s yielding account and deposit his passport with the registrar.

The lead Counsel for the accused, Eric Brenya Otchere pleaded with the court to give the accused some time to pay the GHc50,000 which the court agreed and asked the accused to pay the money in seven days.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sports Debate: Will the Messi-Ronaldo story end with FIFA World Cup trophy?
How the name ‘Ghana’ was got
Honyenuga summons medical director who gave excuse notice to Dr. Opuni
Anas 'fights' Charles Bissue in galamsey fraud
Aisha Huang has employed only NPP lawyers since 2017 - Ablakwa
Freddie Blay's son marries Betty Mould Iddrisu's niece
Western Regional Minister, others involved in galamsey - Chief alleges
Watch how 10 students share one fish during dining at St Paul SHS
Agradaa denied bail
Bissue, Wontumi, and other key institutions in SP's 'net' over 'galamsey'
Related Articles: