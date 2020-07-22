General News

State of Kwahu for the past 20 years disappointing - Bryan Acheampong

Member of Parliament for Abetifi Bryan Acheampong

The Member of Parliament for Abetifi, Bryan Acheampong is pioneering a development agenda to create a balanced and stable development leveraging on both natural and human resources in Kwahu bloc.

This initiative has been captured in a goal dubbed Kwahu Expo 2024



According to the lawmaker, he has been “disappointed in the state of Kwahu for the past 20 years. I have been deeply disappointed in the state of Kwahu for a long time because we are not United so we are not progressing. When I assumed office as a leader in Kwahu I even went beyond a disappointment to dejection. We have the people, we have the talents. We have to rise we have picked up we have to communicate. People must understand the zeal we want things done”



“I wish to commit all my resources to develop Kwahu but looking at the scale of problems here I can’t do it alone unless we get the power of the state, state resources aide us”.



He said this on Nkawkaw based Agoo FM in the Eastern Region on Tuesday in an interview with morning show host Omansomfo Kwabena Asante.



He said it is in the light of these that he pushing and rallying support for unity in Kwahu bloc which has -Kwahu West Municipality, Kwahu South District, Kwahu East District, Kwahu Afram Plains South, Kwahu Afram Plains North and Birim North District to unite to strategically tackle the developmental challenges of the area one after the order without depending solely on Central government.

He said this agenda is apolitical and requires the involvement of all Kwahu residents regardless of their political affiliation.



“In the next ten years, we are expecting a significant improvement in Kwahu Infrastructure that is a road, education, health, and water services must not be part of our major challenges. The Kwahu Expo brings all of us together to pursue that agenda. We will all unit tackle our challenges without depending solely on government. We are hoping that by 2024, the four key thematic areas spoken about have been fixed. Beyond that when it comes to personal development- we want to create jobs and better our standard of living. We want to turn Kwahu as an Education hub. In my Constituency alone there are nine Senior High Schools. We need to turn our community around as college town”



He added “We are endowed with tourism potentials. In Ghana, no community no Bloc has tourist attractions than Kwahu. Waterfalls, caves, attractions even just Abetifi we have a Concentration of tourist attractions more than any other area in Ghana and we have to develop it as a source of revenue generation.



Because there is no unity of purpose all big-time businessmen from Kwahu are not establishing businesses here .so we want to attract them here”



Bryan Acheampong who is also the Minister of State at the Interior Ministry is meanwhile calling on all Kwahu indigenes and residents to return to their respective Constituencies to register in their numbers in the ongoing voters registration exercise to help the Kwahu bloc get the right numbers to give a competitive advantage in allocation of state resources and developments.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.