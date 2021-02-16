State officials still engaging in illegal rosewood trade - MP alleges

Dr. Clement Abas Apaak, MP, Builsa South

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr Clement Abas Apaak, who has for years led a campaign against the illegal felling of rosewood has taken on the government accusing state officials of enriching themselves at the expense of the people and the environment through the illegal activity despite the ban.

According to him, despite the ban on rosewood activities, some officials are still engaging in the practice.



The legislator premised his claims on the new data released by the Washington DC based Environmental Investigation Agency (EIA), which says, 9,031,570 Kilograms (kg) of rosewood, an equivalent of $ 5,663,782 were imported by China from Ghana in December 2020 while bans on its harvest and export have been in place.



He is therefore asking residents in the areas where these activities are ongoing to rise and fight the illegal trade of rosewood.



He said the officials who are supposed to protect the environment and the people have failed.



Despite a comprehensive ban on harvest, transport, and export in place since March 2019, the dry forests and rural communities of Ghana are still the victims of rosewood plundering.

EIA estimated that since 2012, over 540,000 tons of rosewood – the equivalent of 23,478 20-foot containers or approximately 6 million trees – were illegally harvested and imported into China from Ghana while bans on harvest and trade have been in place.



Read his opinion below:



Rosewood Diaries: And the pillaging of the savanna ecological forest continues! There can be no doubt whatsoever that, the so-called ban on the harvesting, transport and export of Rosewood is fraudulent, fake, a conduit by government and public officials to enrich themselves at the expense of the people and their environment.



Here is why? New data by the Washington DC based Environmental Investigation Agency (EIA), says, 9,031,570 Kilograms (kg) of rosewood, an equivalent of $ 5,663,782 were imported by China from Ghana in December 2020 while bans on its harvest and export have been in place.



Its time the people defended their natural rights and interest. Obviously, government and public institutions are the problems. When government and public officials use entrusted positions to perpetrate crime against the present and future of the people, the only option is for the people to directly defend their interest and that of future generations!

I remain a citizen!



Dr. Clement Apaak



M.P, Builsa South