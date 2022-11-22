2
Statement from the family of the late Professor Kwesi Botchwey (1942-2022)

Professor Kwesi Botchwey passed away on Saturday November 19, 2022

Tue, 22 Nov 2022 Source: mb sahnoon esq.

The Aduana Abrade Family of Agona Asafo in the Central Region of the Republic of Ghana together with the children sadly announce the passing of their beloved, Professor Kwesi Botchwey which sad event occurred on November 19, 2022, at the Korle Bu Teaching hospital, Accra, Ghana after a short illness.

A book of condolence has been opened at his residence at House No. 31Asanfena Crescent, Platinum Place, Regimanual Gray Estates, East Aiport, Accra for well-wishers between the hours of 9am -12 noon and 2:00pm-6:00pm from Monday to Friday.

The date for the funeral service will be announced in due course.

MAY HIS SOUL REST IN PERFECT PEACE.

Signed

MB Sahnoon Esq.

Source: mb sahnoon esq.
