Statement issued by GAF is bogus and nonsense, heads must roll- Adib Saani

Adib Saani, Security Analyst

Adib Saani, a security analyst, has called the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) out on its statement admitting that their officers’ invasion of Ashaiman was sanctioned.

Adib Saani described the statement as bogus and senseless.



The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has justified the swoop its officers conducted at Ashaiman in Accra on Tuesday following the death of one of its young personnel.



GAF in a press statement explained that, although the military operation was sanctioned by the military high command, it was neither meant to avenge the death of its personnel nor target innocent people.



“GAF wishes to state categorically that the military operation, which was sanctioned by the Military High Command, was NOT to avenge the killing of the soldier but rather to fish out the perpetrators of the heinous crime.”



But reacting to the statement, Adib Saani slammed the military and demanded that heads must roll.

”For the military to take matters into their own hands in a situation which is interior and not defence, it is wrong. The statement is bogus, to say the least. It is pure nonsense. That was wrong. It should not have happened.”



He was speaking with Kwabena Agyapong on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.



He stated that those responsible for the invasion’s sanctioning must be found and dealt with.



Nobody is above the law, he said, and no one should be spared for ordering the invasion.