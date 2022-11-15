Stay away from the NDC - Yamoah Ponkoh warns Wontumi after defeat

Afrifa Yamoah Ponkoh and Bernard Antwi Bosiako

A former Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ejisu, Hon. Afrifa Yamoah Ponkoh has sternly warned the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Chairman in Ashanti Region, Bernard Antwi Bosiako a.k.a Chairman Wontumi to cease interfering with the businesses of the opposition National Democratic Congress or face his wrath, Purefmonline.com reports.

According to him, Bernard Antwi Boasiako (Wontumi) has persistently undertaken sneaky tactics geared toward crippling the efforts of the NDC in the region.



He made the remarks on Kumasi-based Pure FM in an interview with Kwame Adinkrah after he suffered a humiliating defeat in the just-ended NDC’s regional executives elections. He claimed the negative involvement of Wontumi in the activities of the NDC saw his defeat.



Hon. Afrifa Yamoah Ponkoh who contested for the Vice-Chairmanship position of the NDC in the Ashanti region secured 15 votes out of the total votes cast. The winner, Captain John Kwame Jabari (Rtd) pulled a total of 584 votes. Read More: https://purefmonline.com/2022/11/14/i-could-not-visit-a-single-constituency-yamoah-ponkoh-reacts-to-defeat/

“I am telling Wontumi to cease those underground dealings in the NDC, which he started in the year 2016. Wontumi will not win this time around going into the 2024 election. We will stop him in his traits this time around.” Hon. Afrifa Yamoah Ponkoh exclaimed.



Furthering his charge, he indicated his readiness to combat Wontumi head-on in his diabolic attempts.



“Wontumi should concentrate on serving the New Patriotic Party instead, of involving himself with matters of the NDC. He must leave the NDC alone. I will face him squarely if he doesn’t. Unless he kills me. But, I don’t fear death. We all will not live forever. I will face him head-on if he doesn’t stay away from the activities of the NDC in the region.” An angry Yamoah Ponkoh stated.