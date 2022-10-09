Stay execution of National House of Chiefs' judgement - Kadehene to Supreme Court

Supreme Court

The Chief of Kade, Osabarima Agyare Tenadu II, has filed a motion at the Supreme Court to Stay Execution of the National House of Chiefs’ recent judgement against him.

The applicant in his motion on notice filed on October 5 is seeking the Apex Court to set aside the judgement of the National House of Chiefs delivered on September 29.



He is also asking the court to restore the decision of the judicial committee of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs.



The Regional House of Chiefs had ordered for a retrial of the case at the Akim Abuakwa Traditional Council.



But that decision of the retrial, in the case titled Ohemaa Ekua Fosua, II, and four others vs Osabarima Agyare Tenadu, II, was appealed (by the 5 applicants) and same upheld by the National House of Chiefs.



Dissatisfied with the judgement, the Kadehene has filed a motion at the Supreme Court to Stay Execution of the decision.



In his Affidavit in support of the motion said “the Akim Abuakwa Traditional Council Judicial Committee actually set up measures to begin a retrial of the case.”

“Strangely, the Respondents went for extension of time before the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs to appeal to the National House of Chiefs which was granted,” the Kadehene contended.



“To my total shock and surprise, the judicial committee of the National House of Chiefs has given Judgment saying that they have allowed the appeal.



“I pray for leave to file an appeal to the Supreme Court because I feel terribly aggrieved by the Judgment.



“That, I will be ready to state my full grounds for the appeal to the Supreme Court when I get a certified copy of the Judgment, yet to be given on 10th November 2022.



The Kadehene noted that “for now all I can say is that I do not understand why in the face of gross irregularities which took place at the Judicial Committee of the Akim



“Abuakwa Traditional Council which had the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs ordering them to retry the case can be upheld here and affirmed by the National House of Chiefs as if endorsing irregularities,” he noted in his statement of case.