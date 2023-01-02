Stay focused on your 2023 goals - A.M.E Zion Church Pastor

Rev. Chris Gawugbe

The Pastor-in-charge of the Big Zion Society of the A.M.E Zion Church at South La Estate, Rev. Chris Gawugbe, has encouraged Ghanaians to avoid anything that will be a distraction in pursuing their goals in the New Year.

He said the difficult times in the country require positive criticism for national development. Rev. Gawugbe, who said this in his 2023 New Year message, stressed the need for all citizens to remain focused in perusing “our visions, dreams and all kinds of expectations we have in this life journey.”.



He advised Ghanaians against engaging in activities, like greed, and other any other sinful acts, that can easily draw “you back in pursuant of your goals as we journey in this year,”



Rev. Gawugbe, challenged all to be involved in whatever positive means possible to help transform this difficult life condition ‘we find ourselves’ currently to a better nation as a whole.



In his message at the Bishop Speaks Society of the A.M.E. Zion Church at Accra New Town, the Pastor in charge, Rev. Dixon Pomeyie, who led the congregation to thank God for good health, charged Ghanaians to be hopeful in the New Year.

The Assistant Pastor of Bishop Speaks Society, ASP Rev. Precious Agbenorwu, said 2023, is a year of upliftment and it is therefore important that Ghanaians stop doing things the old way and expect better results.



He remarked, “2023, it is a year of our upliftment, but we cannot be uplifted if we are doing things the old way. When we change things—the godly way, then our lives will be uplifted. When family bond is enhanced, there is unity, there is love, there is peace, there’s cohesion, there will be promotion, there will be upliftment, there will be success in everything that we do.



ASP Rev. Agbenorwu, said peaceful coexistence, promotes unity in diversity, and this is what is needed in the national development effort.



“When there is peace among us, when there is unity among us. Ghana as a Nation will also be uplifted and be promoted,” he added.