Stay home on Census night - AMA boss to residents

AMA Mayor, Mohammed Adjei Sowah

Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) of Accra, Mohammed Adjei Sowah, has urged all residents in the Metropolis to stay home during the Census Night slated for 27th June 2021.

Speaking at the launch of the 30-day count down to the Census Night as the nation prepares for its first digital National Population and Housing Census exercise, Mr Sowah said one does not have to change his or her location or travel to the hometown to be enumerated.



According to him "the Census process requires the Census officials to visit your place of residence and all structures to count and enumerate all persons who spend the Census Night in those structures regardless of their residential status."



He reiterated the government's commitment to evidence-based decision making and planning in all facets of development adding that the Census would provide adequate data to guide in measuring the socio-economic status of citizens.



He stressed that the census shall cover all residents in the city including the vulnerable and the disadvantaged such as persons living with disabilities (PLWDs), orphans and vulnerable children, the elderly and street families.



The MCE urged all persons; both Ghanaians and non-Ghanaians who may be resident or non-resident, but maybe in the Metropolitan/Municipal/District Assembly on the Census Night (27th June 2021) to be ready to welcome Census officials into their communities and places of residence and provide the necessary information for their enumeration.

"Please bear with the Census officials as they go about their business and provide complete and accurate information to them. Remember: the information you provide to the Census official is strictly confidential; it will be handled only by persons who have taken the “Oath of Secrecy” under the Statistical Service Act 2019 (Act 1003)," he said.



He also appealed to political and religious leaders, the business community and private sector, as well as civil society and the media to support the Census process for a smooth enumeration.



The Population and Housing Census is expected to help the government achieve complete coverage of all structures and citizens, including non-citizens.



The 30-day count down to the Census Night was launch concurrently in all three sub metros of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) and was attended by Assembly members, residents, Chiefs, Queens, as well as Members of Parliament among others.