Stay humble; don't be puffed up like 'turkey' - Charles Owusu admonishes incoming Ministers

Head of Operations at the Forestry Commission, Charles Owusu has sent a strong word of advice to the ministerial appointees in President's Nana Akufo-Addo's second term, ahead of their vetting before Parliament's Appointment Committee.

President Akufo-Addo has named forty-six (46) Ministers who will form his government during his second tenure of office.



The list contains some notable faces from his previous administration and new people being appointed to other Ministries while others also lose their ministerial positions.



Contributing to Peace FM's morning programme "Kokrokoo", Charles Owusu has admonished the incoming Ministers not to be puffed up like "turkey" but rather be led by humility.



He advised them to remember their past and ensure whatever they do dignifies the nation.

According to him, ''it's an honor that you will be chosen out of many. If your name is mentioned among these 46 people, it's a great honour so don't underrate this opportunity. If even the President can interact with people, what about you, a Minister who has puffed up like turkey? . . . Be humble for everything has an end."



He asked the appointees to take a cue from the President and be guided in their duties to the citizenry.



"They should be led by humility and remembrance. They should remember and know that this is not the home stool but it's the people who voted for President Nana Akufo-Addo who has delegated some of his power to you . . . because the longest that President Akufo-Addo can rule is 8 years and he's already covered 4 years. How much more a Minister? If Nana Addo won't be on his seat permanently, it means you, the Minister, won't occupy your position for a lifetime too but your work will be your testimony. Let's put the interest of the country first; don't be selfish," he counseled.



