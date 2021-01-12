Stay in office until further notice – Akufo-Addo to MMDCEs

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has asked all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief executives who were in office before his inauguration to continue to stay in office until further notice.

In a statement signed by the Chief of Staff, the President however instructed the Chief Executives to desist from taking policy decisions.



The development comes in the wake of the legitimacy or otherwise of the President’s decision to appoint acting ministers to serve until substantive ones are appointed.



Meanwhile, a private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu, says it is legal for a newly-sworn in president to appoint interim ministers until substantive ones are duly nominated, vetted, and approved by Parliament.

“The clear provision of the law, per the interpretation of the Supreme Court is that the President has power to appoint some persons to act as acting ministers pending nomination vetting and approval of substantive ministers.



“But it makes sense that naturally, the President should be given sometime to organise a new government, so in the interim some people should be giving the power to act,” he told Accra-based Joy FM.



