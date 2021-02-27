Stay off our lands - Adamrobe chiefs warn encroachers

The chiefs and People of Adomrome, a suburb of Accra and Oyibi which shares boundaries with Aburi in the Eastern Region are warning all encroachers to stay off their lands immediately to avert actions against them.

At a press conference held on Thursday 25th February 2021, spokesperson for the Aduana Abrade family of Adamrobe, Listowel Atiemo alleged that one businessman (name withheld) is forcefully and illegally claiming ownership of their over 1173 acres of land left with them by their forefathers for centuries.



He alleged that the businessman is doing so with some notorious land guards with the aid of some notable police officers from the Greater Accra Regional police command.



Mr.Atiemo again added that the terrorism attitude of the businessman has rendered many of the indigenes jobless and homeless since most of them within the Adamrobe community are farmers.



Head of the family for the Aduana Abrade of Adamrobe, Hayford Obeng Appeadu also added that, all legal documents covering the said acres of land are with the family hence their move to the court to get justice yet the business is still trespassing with impunity.



They have also accused the Greater Accra regional police, of assisting the businessman to clandestinely and illegally dispossess them of their inheritance.

They are therefore calling on the President of the republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo to as a matter of urgency intervene in the dispute ensuing between them and the encroachers.



An act they claim if not attended to with speed by the president and other relevant authorities will create chaos in the community between the youth and the police who they claim patrol the community daily with ammunition.













