'Step down as vice president now!' - Chief Biney to Bawumia

Fri, 28 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Deputy National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Hamilton Nixon Biney, a.k.a Chief Biney, has called on Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to step down as vice president of Ghana.

He said that the vice president had to resign because he had failed in his duties after giving Ghanaians false hope of being an economic messiah.

Chief Biney said that under the watch of Dr. Bawumia, as head of Ghana’s Economic Management Team, the government has borrowed so much but has achieved nothing substantial, 3news.com reports.

He added that the vice president and the government have failed to take the responsibility for the hardship Ghanaians are going through and are blaming external factors such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.

“If you look at neighbouring countries, they are doing better than us, Togo, Benin, those people also went through Covid. The money we received; I am not sure they received the same.

“Ghana is suffering as a result of bad management, excessive borrowing with nothing to show. Our focus is on the vice president, he gave us the assurance that he is the economic messiah. Today, look at the rate of the dollar. People can’t afford three square meals a day, times are hard and we can’t hear him speak,” he is quoted to have said on Friday (October 18) while he picketed at Bawumia's office.

Chief Biney and his cohorts were protesting Dr. Bawumia’s handling of the country's economy.

The protest started at Kawukudi Park, through 37 to the Lands Commission junction, and turned right to the DVLA, where the demonstrators presented a petition to the Office of the Vice President.

