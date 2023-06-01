Stepfather impregnates daughter, butchers her for spending abortion money

File photo

A 16-year-old girl (name withheld) has been inflicted with cutlass wounds by her stepfather who has allegedly impregnated her at Kasoa Ofaakor in the Central Region.

According to the victim, her stepfather started having sex with her when she was eleven and when she became pregnant two months ago, he gave her money to buy abortion pills but she refused and used the money to buy food.



She later told her stepfather the truth which got the suspect angry and started hitting the pregnant girl with a pestle before inflicting cutlass wound on her.



The victim was rushed to the Mother and Child Hospital at Kasoa where she’s receiving treatment.

She told Kasapa News, Yaw Boagyan in an interview that she is afraid to go home after she is discharged from the Hospital.



The case has been reported to the Kasoa Police for investigation while efforts are being made to arrest the Suspect who is on the run.