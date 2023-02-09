Stephen Asamoah Boateng speaks on nomination as Chieftaincy Minister

Stephen Asamoah Boateng, Minister designate for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs

Stephen Asamoah Boateng, the recently nominated Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, has promised to give his ministry a facelift.

He said that his understanding of governance and prior employment will enable him to make a significant contribution to the ministry in order to achieve national progress.



Speaking in an interview with Neat FM, on February 8, 2023, he expressed appreciation to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for nominating him.



“You will see a ministry that is vibrant and has a lot of change… you will see that God loves Ghanaians and whatever we do succeeds. It is only left to us to have a positive state of mind.



“Because if we develop a positive state of mind whatever we do will succeed. It is about your faith, so on the religious side I have a bit of knowledge that I will bring on board to improve the sector.



“In my role as a minister, I don’t work in isolation so the culture must come in, tradition must come in... there’s a lot we need to learn and do at the ministry. You will see different Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Ministry,” he said.

The nomination of Asabee, as he is affectionally called in the political circles, follows the resignation of the former minister Ebenezer Kojo Kum who is also the Member of Parliament for Ah¬anta West.



He submitted his letter of resignation to President Akufo-Addo on Friday, February 3, 2023.



Asabee will in due course appear before Parliament's Appointments Committee for vetting.







