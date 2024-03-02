Stephen Atubiga must stop his political and tribal bigotry against Fifi Kwetey - Ketu South NDC youth

Photo collage of Stephen Atubiga and Fifi Kwetey

Source: Leo Nelson, Contributor

Some youth of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) in the Ketu South Constituency of Volta Region have called on Stephen Atubiga, a former member of the party to desist from his attacks on the person and reputation of NDC general secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey.

A press release signed by the convener of the group Jerry Gayibor Sorokpo read: "We have taken note of Mr Stephen Atubiga's political and tribal bigotry comments on social media, including Facebook and TikTok against our brother Mr. Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the current NDC General Secretary."



Mr. Atubiga's comments were made following the press conference of Mr Fifi Kwetey to highlight policies of the NDC, and the Building Ghana Together Tours of H.E. John Dramani Mahama.



During this press conference, Mr. Fifi Kwetey pointed out the inaccuracies in the recent policy statement made by the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



The release added that comments by Stephen Atubiga, who is not a trustworthy Northerner, to the effect that the facts outlined by Mr. Fifi Kwetey, and the inaccuracies he pointed out from Dr. Bawumia’s policy statement were a direct attack and insult to Dr. Bawumia and for that matter all Northerners and therefore Mr.Fifi Kwetey should never step foot into the Northern Region, as he Atubiga was organizing a series of ethnic groups demonstrations against Fifi Kwetey which to the youth group, was a direct threat to the NDC general secretary.



"We the youth of Nogokpo, Agbozume, Klikor, and Aflao in the Ketu South Constituency condemn Mr. Stephen Atubiga's tribal bigotry comments, and warn him not to dare, otherwise he will live to regret it. We are not afraid of Mr. Stephen Atubiga, who is well known for his double standards in dealing with issues and we repeat, he would regret it if he tries to incite other ethnic groups against our brother Mr. Fifi Kwetey for saying the political truth which the majority of Ghanaians need at this critical period and amid the current economic hardship," the release indicated.

It added: "We want to set the record straight that Mr. Fifi Fiavi Kwetey is a very mature politician, and well trained by former President, Flt Lt Jerry John Rawlings who believed in ideologies such as truth, transparency, probity and accountability which every Ghanaian politician must embrace. We the youth of Ketu South, do not see it as a problem if Mr.Fifi Kwetey shares the same ideologies by challenging Vice President Dr. Bawumia to stop peddling inaccuracies and to be truthful and accountable to Ghanaians in general as a leader.



"Mr. Stephen Atubiga should know that Ewes and Northerners have been one, or brothers and sisters since the era of former President JJ Rawlings and we will not allow the current leadership style of tribal bigotry and discrimination of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to divide us.



"We also want to send a message to our brother Mr. Stephen Atubiga that we are solidly behind the NDC General Secretary, Mr.Fifi Kwetey for telling political leaders in the NPP to be truthful and accountable to innocent Ghanaians at this crucial moment.



"We are happy with the way the NDC General Secretary is giving free advice to Vice President Dr. Bawumia to be truthful and accountable and also the way he pointed out the inaccuracies in Vice President Dr Bawumia's recent policy statement.



"In conclusion, we are appealing to the leaders in NPP and the Christian Council in Ghana to advise Mr. Stephen Atubiga to stop his political agenda of tribal bigotry otherwise we will advise ourselves," the release said.