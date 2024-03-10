Stephen Ntim and Nigeria’s APC Party Chairman join All Africa Games opening ceremony

Stephen Ntim and Umar Kanduje

The National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Ayesu Ntim and National Chairman of Nigeria’s All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje on Friday 8th March, 2024 joined the opening ceremony of the 13th All Africa Games underway in Ghana.

The two, were among a host of dignitaries including President Nana Akufo-Addo, Ministers of State and members of the Diplomatic Corp who graced the historic event.



The APC Chairman, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje is in Ghana to confer with his counterpart Chairman Stephen Ntim on issues of mutual interest to the two respective governing parties.



Over 5,000 athletes and officials are competing in 29 sports in the competition. Eight of the disciplines will serve as qualifiers for the 2024 Olympic Games in July and August.



Ghana is hosting the Games dubbed Accra 2023 for the first time from March 8 to March 23.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo declared the Games open, emphasizing the importance of unity and showcasing Africa’s rich diversity through sports.

He encouraged the athletes to strive for excellence, highlighting the role of sports in unifying the continent.



“As you compete in the games in the coming days, remember that your efforts inspire countless individuals across the continent. Strive for excellence, push your limits and showcase the immense talents that Africa possesses,” he said.



All of the contingents that had travelled to Accra for the unique sports event were present at the opening ceremony.



Athletes and officials mingled after the opening ceremony at the University of Ghana, Legon, while the Games Village was lit up.