Stephen Ntim confers with executives of Nigeria’s APC

Stephen Ntim with some NPP stalwarts as well as APC executives in a group picture

The National Chairman of the government New Patriotic Party (NPP) Stephen Ayesu Ntim on Thursday received party executives of Nigeria’s All Progressives Congress (APC), at NPP’s headquarters in Accra.

Addressing journalists at a joint press conference after a closed-door meeting, the Chairman of the NPP, Stephen Ayesu Ntim said the two parties have already had closed-door discussions which are expected to produce positive results.



“We have already had backroom discussions between the NPP and the APC, and something good is about to happen, a hand of cooperation between the two parties and history is about to repeat itself,” he stated.



The National Chairman of APC, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, who led the delegation emphasised that the visit was important for the two parties to consolidate the friendship that have existed between them for many years.



“We need to foster the unity and friendship we have as parties that have a common history of championing press freedom, and democratic justice for several decades. We have found it very important to institutionalise the relationship between the two parties with a history right from the time of political independence,” he stated.

Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, also expressed gratitude to the NPP National Chairman for his visit to Nigeria for which they have also reciprocated.



The APC chairman urged the NPP to honour the founding fathers of Ghanaian democracy as well as those who were crucial to the party’s founding and growth. He did this while praising several people who were instrumental in the growth of Nigerian democracy and, more significantly, the APC.



Present were Hon. Hackman Owusu, Chairman of the Council of Elders of the NPP, Hon. Alex Markin, Majority Leader, and other high-ranking members of the party.