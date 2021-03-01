Stephen Ntim woos Ghanaians to accept Coronavirus vaccinations

Former National 1st Vice Chairman of NPP, Stephen Ayesu Ntim

Source: Ofori Frimpong, Contributor

A former National 1st Vice Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Stephen Ayesu Ntim has appealed to Ghanaians to accept and take the COVID-19 vaccination which is being rolled out by the government in collaboration with the Ministry of Health.

The Board Chairman for Lands Commission made the appeal through his official Facebook page to all Ghanaians where he made it clear that he was ready for the vaccine injection urging all to get on board.



On Wednesday 24th February 2021, over six hundred thousand (600,000) vaccines arrived safely in the country with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo addressing Ghanaians on the measures taken by his government to help curtail the spread of the COVID-19 virus in the country.



In the President's 24th address to the nation, he assured Ghanaians that the vaccine is safe as it has been certified by Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) and to allay fears, he further added that taking the vaccines will not alter one's DNA neither will it cause infertility in women nor cause sexual dysfunction in men.



Below is the full details of Mr Stephen Ayesu Ntim's statement:



I Am Ready For My Covid-19 Vaccine Injection.



Everyone must get involved

Together, we can end this Pandemic and bring life back to normalcy"



#Covid-19 Is Real



#Mask Up Ghana



#We Need You All Alive



#Stay Safe"

