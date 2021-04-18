Steps taken to disallow offensive content on airwaves – Oppong Nkrumah

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has said significant steps have been taken to sanitize the airwaves in the country.

He said details of the measures introduced to that effect will be announced by the government in due time.



In a tweet on Friday, April 16, he said “Today we chalked significant success towards sanitizing our airwaves and disallowing offensive content.



“Details will be announced in a communique within 48hours.”



Last week the Ministry of Information held a dialogue series with stakeholders on the Broadcasting Bill.



Mr. Oppong Nkrumah who is also Lawmaker for Ofoase Ayirebi said “Our gratitude goes to the National Media Commission, National Communication Authority, Ghana Journalist Association, Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association, Bank of Ghana, National Security Secretariat, Representative of the Chief Justice, CSOs and Academia.”



The nature of contents on the airwaves has become a subject matter following the gruesome killing of the 11-year-old boy killed at Coca-Cola, near Lamptey Mills, in Kasoa in the Central Region allegedly for spiritual purposes.

Internet and data service provider, K-NET has warned television stations that promote spiritualists and money doublers.



“In recent days our attention has been drawn to the fact that some channels on our DTH platform use the medium to promote scammers, fraudsters, juju, and occultism, among others.



“While some of this content is alleged to have fuelled two young boys to kill another yet younger boy, there should not have been any place for them on the platform in the first place.”



”We strongly advise that if you have been showing any of the content, then please cease and desist in order to restore the values of the platform.



“Any channel failing to adhere to this directive and utilizing our bouquet license, albeit temporarily will be left without the cover and as such will be removed from the platform,” a statement from K-NET said.