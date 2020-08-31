General News

Stick to coronavirus protocols or face severe sanctions – Akufo-Addo warns

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during his 16th address to the nation on Sunday reminded those who flout the COVID-19 protocols that they will be published when caught.

The President said the high compliance rate with mask-wearing of persons recorded in surveys by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) had fallen according to a new survey by the Service.



This, he said, was not acceptable, as the enhanced hygiene, mask-wearing and social distancing protocols must now be “central features of our lives, and they must continue to remain so for some time to come until we see to the elimination of the virus from the country”.



Akufo-Addo added that the law enforcement agencies will, where necessary, apply these measures without fear nor favour, ill-will or malice, and without recourse to a person’s ethnicity, gender or religion.



President Akufo-Addo in his address stated that as much as the COVID-19 statistics in the country was encouraging, “We cannot afford to let our guard down. We have to maintain, in a state of constant readiness, the enhanced infrastructure and expertise we have built during the period of the virus to cope with it.”

The difficulties, according to the President, imposed on the everyday lives of Ghanaians and the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic had had on livelihoods, must serve as sufficient motivation for all, to continue adhering to the enhanced hygiene, mask-wearing and social distancing protocols that must characterize the daily routines of Ghanaians.



Akufo-Addo said: “The more we adhere, the sooner we defeat the virus, and return to our normal way of life," expressing confidence that this could soon be over “if we put our hearts and minds to it”, and whilst at it, he urged that Ghanaians prayed the Almighty God to keep a benevolent eye on the nation and keep it from harm.



“Let me remind those amongst us, who want to continue to disregard these protocols, that severe sanctions exist in our laws for such persons, who will want to endanger the rest of the population through their actions and negligence. The law enforcement agencies will, where necessary, apply these measures without fear or favour, ill-will or malice, and without recourse to a person’s ethnicity, gender or religion,” Akufo-Addo added.





