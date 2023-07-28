Still in darkness - Assemblyman cries to ECG to extend electricity to Sekekorfe

High tension electrical distribution poles

Source: Anthony Isaac Egbeako, Evans Attah Akangla

The Assembly member for Anyirawase Electoral Area in the Ho West District of the Volta Region, Christian Agbemenyale has called on government to add Sekekorpe to the national grid to alleviate the community from excessive darkness posing security threat to residents at night.

Agbemenyale in an interaction disclosed that unavailability of the amenity had cost the residents much over the years as prices of fuel and touch lights go up unexpectedly due to the over dependency on these stuffs.



He noted that lack of electricity power has bereft the people from acquiring smooth run of life as his efforts to address the menace proved futile.



The Local government presentative further expressed wary over the successive governments inability to revamp the Anyirawase-Bame road which poses as a death trap, thus causing frequent breakdown of vehicles, miscarriages of pregnant women among other challenges confronting other commuters.

He added that the bumpy road had cost them much over the years, thus business transactions are negatively impacted as farmers and traders are cut-off from markets to make earns-meet as the road gets worse whenever it rains making it unmotorable for road user.



He added that as a result of that drivers charge unauthorised fares to earn something because the money they make on the road is not enough due to the maintenance work done on their vehicles whenever they breakdown.



Christian Agbemenyale therefore appealed to the government and private agencies to come to their rescue to address their plights.