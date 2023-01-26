Stolen household items of Police Commander retrieved from thief

The suspect reported himself to the police

A notorious thief who broke into the room of the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District Police Commander to steal his household items has been arrested with the stolen items found in his room.

The thief, Kwabena John on December 18, 2022, invaded the commander’s room while he was away at work to steal his flat-screen TV and other items including his carpet.



The suspect is believed to have taken advantage of the quiet nature of the police bungalow to raid the home.



According to reports Kwabena raided another nearby home of one Mr Mohammed aka Doctor where he stole a flatscreen TV and other items.



The police in Sawla after investigations arrested Kwabena John who is said to be a notorious thief in Sawla.

Mr Mohammed Doctor took it upon himself to search for Kwabena John as he suspected him after finding out his items were stolen. But Kwabena after noticing his life was in danger went to report himself at the police station.



The Police after investigating Kwabena John noticed that he was the criminal they were looking for and so sent him to his house for a search and found the stolen items of the Police Commander and those of others in his room.



Kwabena John will be arraigned before the court.