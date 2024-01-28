Stop always inciting one tribe against another – Yaw Adomako Baafi to Fifi Kwetey

General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Fiavi Kwetey

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Fiavi Kwetey has been told to grow in politics and political communication if he seeks to get far in politics.

Former Director of Communication of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Adomako Baafi who offered this advice on Angel Morning Show (AMS) on Wednesday said the NDC scribe is still a ‘neophyte’ in the political game hence his tendency to always play the tribal card.



“Some of us used to be like him but we have now mature so he should also learn to grow in the game and stop always inciting one tribe, especially the Ewes against the other, particularly the Akans because of cheap politics…,” he said.



The former Ketu South Member of Parliament (MP) has since his election as General Secretary of the NDC been inciting his tribesmen (Ewe) against the Asantes and Akyems insisting that the NPP belongs to the later tribes and hence there is no need for the Ewes to support such a party.



Fiifi Kwetey in a viral video had claimed that the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, would be ‘dreaming if he thinks the NPP is going to make him, a Northerner, their flagbearer since he is neither Akyem nor an Asante’.



He again called on the people of the Volta Region to do everything within their power to stop their children and the youth of the Volta Region from making independent political choices and to compel them to accept the NDC in spite of all the challenges that are confronting the party that may make it unattractive to the new generation in the region.



“It looks as if it is wrong for us, Volta people, to take NDC as a religion. There is nothing wrong with that. Some of our young people from Volta, think it is something of pride to say as for us we are not like our fathers and uncles, we believe we should not [just accept something they believe in, and that it is something of pride to choose to be independent minded].

“This party [NDC] may not be the perfect party. It may not be a party that has always delivered on all its promises, but it is our responsibility to ensure that our children remain loyal to this commission to be able to make it better, Fiifi Kwetey is heard saying in a voice recording.



“If you watch what happens in Ashanti and the Eastern Region, they understand that their party must be their party, and nothing changes. Somehow, they appreciate that they must not forsake their party because this must become a religion. Your religion may not be the best, but that is your religion, and it is your responsibility to make sure you fix it,” the NDC chief scribe added.



“I think we must let our people [Voltarians] appreciate that this is who we are. If you go to America today if you go to New York State, the democratic party is like a religion, through rain or shine, that is your political party. If you go to California, it is the same. If you go to places where the Republicans are, it is the same. There is nothing wrong with it, Mr Kwetey further stated in an audio recording.



The sentiments of Fiifi Kwetey, Yaw Adomako Baafi told host, Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah were shared by some Ewe politicians who were once leading members of the NDC party.



Citing the books authored by the late Captain Adabuga and late Prof Kofi Awoonor to buttress his point, Yaw Adomako Baafi said the time is ripe for Ghanaians to nip tribal politics in the bud.



“The comments of the likes of Fiifi Kwetey must not be entertained…he is too immature but like I said, the time is up for him to grow in politics because the leaders of the various political parties are friends and have eschewed all forms of tribal differences…,” he opined.

TWI NEWS



Fifi Kwetey dismisses tribalism allegations:



It would be recalled that Fifi Kwetey denied making any such tribal comments, stating in a statement dated January 19, 2024, that:



"The NPP's allegations lack truth and are calculated efforts to exploit political circumstances. These accusations not only lack merit but are a deliberate attempt to tarnish my reputation and manipulate public perception.



"The NPP's adoption of divisive strategies involving religion and tribal politics reflects a sense of desperation. Their reliance on deception and distortion suggests a belief that these tactics are the only means to cling to power. The influence of Dr. Bawumia’s globally recognized penchant for lying and deception must be making the NPP even worse."