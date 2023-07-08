Stop attacking Dormaahene – Oheneba to Godfred Dame

Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II

TV host Oheneba Boamah Bennie has taken a swipe at Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame over his attacks on the Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II.

The revered Chief recently appealed to the Attorney-General (A-G), Yeboah Dame, to drop the criminal charges against James Gyakye Quayson, the Member of Parliament-elect for Assin North.



James Gyakye Quayson is currently facing trial for perjury at the High Court in Accra concerning his election in 2020.



The by-election on June 27, 2023, was occasioned by a Supreme Court order ejecting James Gyakye Quayson from Parliament, citing that he was not a qualified Ghanaian to occupy that position.



The Supreme Court decision annulled the 2020 constituency election which was won by Quayson. However, he won the by-election and has been sworn in.



Despite being sworn in twice as MP in one term, Gyakye Quayson is still in court for criminal charges.



He is facing charges of forgery and perjury in relation to certain alleged offences in the run-up to the 2020 Assin North parliamentary election.

It is for this reason that the Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II called for the Attorney General to discontinue the case.



“As a matter of urgency, I [Dormaahene] am appealing to the President of the Republic [Akufo-Addo], if he has any role to play, that trial should be aborted, and the Attorney-General should as a matter of urgency file a nolle prosequi to end that particular decision” and abort the criminal case against Quayson”, the Dormaahene said at an event in Sunyani last weekend.



Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu, who is also the President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs insisted that it was needless for the A-G to continue the case, after the chiefs and people of the Assin North constituency re-elected Quayson, adding that the law permitted the A-G to discontinue any case that citizens were not interested.



But in a sharp rebuttal, Yeboah Dame disagreed with the Dormaahene, stating that the Chief’s comment was unhealthy.



“I will come out with a proper statement on the matter and it will be in respect of all comments generally which have the tendency to subvert the administration of justice, I think that it is very unhealthy for our democratic dispensation and we must not countenance same.”



But Oheneba Boamah Bennie who is a critic of the government said while hosting Inside Politics on TV XYZ that Yeboah Dame did not respect the chief.