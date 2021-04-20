Stop attacking the judge for sentencing Akuapem Poloo - Former Deputy Gender Minister

Former Deputy Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Rachel Appoh has warned the celebrities and members of the general public bashing Judge Christiana Cann who sentenced Akuapem Poloo to 90 days in prison to desist from such character.

To her, if the celebrities knew the juicy details of what transpired behind-the-scenes before Akuapem Poloo's imprisonment, they would not behave in the manner that they are doing.



Speaking in an interview on Neat FM's entertainment show 'Entertainment GH', Mrs. Appoh explained the interventions that were made before Akuapem Poloo's imprisonment.



"Directive from the Ministry was for her to make a public apology mentioning that the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has taken the issue up. So, those attacking the Ministry for not doing anything for her wasn't true . . . But she didn't give that apology. According to the Director of Social Welfare, she didn't do it. Her Manager said she has done the first one, so the second apology wasn't important and so the manager didn't allow Poloo to comply with the directive of the whole Ministry. That is what made the Child Rights International pick on her; actually, they had already written the letter to them," she said.



To Mrs. Appoh, the law to prosecute Akuapem Poloo has been in existence for years, therefore those bashing the Judge are in the wrong because the Judge was doing her job.

"This law has been there over 30 years," she said.



Watch her full interview below:



