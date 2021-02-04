Stop attending sittings – Speaker to MPs who tested positive for coronavirus

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has raised concerns against lawmakers who tested positive for COVID-19 but are still attending Parliamentary meetings.

The Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Joseph Osei-Owusu, said this when he delivered a communication from the Speaker on the floor of Parliament Wednesday, February 3.



“Some Members of Parliament who have tested positive to COVID-19 are still coming to the Chamber,”



“The Speaker wishes to inform that if those members do not withdraw and isolate, he will be forced to publish the names of members who have tested positive in order to warn the rest of us.”

”Please, let us take this protocol seriously and let us all members who have been informed of their test results, that they have tested positive to withdraw from the precincts of Parliament, not just the Chamber.



“Stay home and self-isolate to go through the protocol and recover before you return to the House,” he stated.



