Stop behaving as if you've won the election - Kabila to Mahama

James Kwabena Bomfeh, a former General Secretary of the Convention People's Party (CPP), popularly known as Kabila, has cautioned former President John Dramani Mahama to desist from portraying himself as someone who has already won the 2024 elections.

Bomfeh expressed concern over Mahama's huge confidence in winning the 2024 general elections, urging him to exercise restraint and avoid premature victory claims.



Speaking in an interview on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo on February 14, 2024, he questioned the basis of Mahama's conviction that he would emerge victorious in the upcoming elections.



"I want to issue a caution to the former president. I am not aware of the person who has informed him that he has won the elections. Look, this is not the first time; if you have indeed won the elections, then why are you contesting?



“This is the same behaviour that led them to court in the 2020 elections, and they couldn't provide a single piece of evidence.



“I urge the Peace Council to advise them about the concerning attitude of declaring themselves winners before the votes are even cast. The former president is going around stating that all indications show he will win the elections,” he said.





