Stop being a comedian and lobby Bawumia for projects for Bolga - Adongo told

Dr Bawumia with Isaac Adongo

A prominent member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Upper East Region, Filson Awankua has chided Member of Parliament (MP) for Bolgatanga Isaac Adongo channelling all of his energy into criticising Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia instead of lobbying him for developmental projects for his constituents.

He conceded that even though MPs must hold government to account and criticise it, Isaac Adongo’s preoccupation with criticising Dr. Bawumia and being comical does not augur well for the development of his constituency.



“If your entire business as an MP is not to lobby the government in power and bring resources to your people but that you’re going to make a comedy, you’re joking with the people’s lives. [It’s your job] attacking the Vice President? What’s your focus? So that they will clap for you at your conferences?” Mr. Awankua said in an interview with Bolgatanga-based Dreamz FM.



He illustrated designating the Vice President as Walewale Adam Smith as an inappropriate criticism.

“You could hold the government in check, but some of the utterances that some of them make, (like) ‘Walewale Adam Smith,’ what kind of joke is that?” he quizzed.



He stressed that Mr. Adongo's unfair criticism has denied him a good relationship with the Vice President that could have brought development to his constituency.