Stop being ‘stingy’ Sefa Kayi teases Ken Ofori-Atta

Finance Ministers are often not liked by anyone according to Ken Ofori-Atta.

This can sometimes be attributed to their strictness or stinginess when it comes to imbursing or giving out money.



Ken Ofori-Atta, Ghana's Finance Minister has not been spared of such allegations.



The host of Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', Kwami Sefa Kayi teasingly asked him to be less stingy when he appeared on the show for a one-on-one interview.

Watch video below,





